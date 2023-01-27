Less than two months after taking his first managerial job at Wigan, former Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has been sacked with no wins on his record.

Toure spent a memorable three years with Liverpool that ended with a valuable role under Jurgen Klopp, before making the switch to Celtic in 2016.

After a season in Glasgow, he transitioned into coaching, with jobs with the Ivory Coast national team and then supporting Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Leicester.

But when the opportunity to take charge of Wigan presented itself in November, Toure made the big step up into a manager’s role.

It did not go well for the 41-year-old in the Championship, however, losing five games and drawing two in his first seven, including three consecutive 4-1 defeats.

There was an eventual loss to Luton in the FA Cup third round, too, having initially drawn 1-1, with the same side inflicting Toure’s final defeat as boss on Saturday.

Five days after that 2-0 league loss at the DW Stadium, Wigan confirmed the departure of Toure along with his coaching staff.

His record stood at six defeats and three draws in nine games, leaving Wigan rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Toure had made a former Liverpool team-mate his first signing as manager, with Steven Caulker brought in on a short-term contract after the end of his time in Turkey.

Caulker started both of Toure’s final league games in charge, but now faces an uncertain future as Wigan search for a successor in the dugout.