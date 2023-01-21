Chelsea are the visitors to Anfield as Liverpool aim to claw back points in the race for Champions League qualification. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Konate, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Elliott, Gakpo, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Nunez

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Jorginho, Gallagher, Hall; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Humphreys, Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Mudryk, Aubameyang

