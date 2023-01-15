★ PREMIUM
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp guestures towards the travelling supporters after the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fan Reactions  

“Must be questioned,” “I’d sell every player first” – Liverpool fans talk Jurgen Klopp

The sight of Jurgen Klopp with his hands clasped and head bowed toward the travelling Kop was widely circulated after Saturday’s defeat, lending to comments aplenty about the manager.

The German has transformed the club since arriving in 2015 and restored Liverpool’s place at the top of English and European football, but this season makes it feel like a long time ago.

In actual fact, less than a year ago the Reds were making their charge toward an unprecedented quadruple, efforts that have, in hindsight, squeezed the life out of Klopp’s squad.

Without a steady turnover throughout the squad to keep the side fresh and capable of deploying Klopp’s high-intensity style, we’ve now been left playing in slow motion.

There are countless reasons to point to for Liverpool’s swift fall back down to earth, and after defeat at Brighton they were all well-discussed, including the lack of investment in the team.

But as for Klopp’s role, two points made themselves abundantly clear across social media: one being that the manager cannot escape blame for this malaise, and the other that you’d sell however many players before you ever let him leave.

 

Cannot escape criticism

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There’s plenty of trust in Klopp to right the ship but many accept he cannot escape blame or criticism:

 

A picture is worth a thousand words

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The full-time images of Klopp evoked plenty of emotion and thoughts about the manager and his future:

This is not entirely new territory for Klopp having seen his Mainz and Borussia Dortmund sides succumb to similar trajectories after a prolonged period of time.

He needs to find the ruthlessness to transform the squad, tactically and with the personnel he currently has if no further transfers are to be made this month, there’s no other choice.

Klopp has plenty of credit accumulated and you feel he’d walk before he ever got pushed, but we’re far from that moment.

