Stefan Bajcetic was the youngest Premier League goalscorer for the calendar year of 2022, with two other Liverpool players landing in the top seven.

It was the realisation of a lifelong dream for Bajcetic when he surged onto a loose ball and drove home to clinch a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

“The best moment of my life,” came the teenager’s reaction.

“Something I’ve been dreaming of since I started playing football, all the work pays off with moments like this.”

At 18 years, two months and four days, Bajcetic is the youngest player to score a Premier League goal throughout 2022.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (18 years, two months, 12 days) became the second youngest for 2022 when he found the back of the net in a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

Alejandro Garnacho (18 years, four months, 13 days) and Romeo Lavia (18 years, seven months, 24 days) are the only other 18-year-olds to score in the Premier League in 2022.

Premier League’s youngest goalscorers in 2022 1. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) – 18 years, 2 months, 4 days

2. Evan Ferguson (Brighton) – 18 years, 2 months, 12 days

3. Alejandro Garnacho (Man United) – 18 years, 4 months, 13 days

4. Romeo Lavia (Southampton) – 18 years, 7 months, 24 days

5. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) – 19 years, 4 months, 23 days

6. Anthony Elanga (Man United) – 19 years, 8 months, 23 days

7. Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool) – 19 years, 11 months, 28 days

8. Moises Caicedo (Brighton) – 20 years, 6 months, 5 days

9. Sam Greenwood (Leeds) – 20 years, 9 months, 10 days

10. Anthony Gordon (Everton) – 20 years, 10 months, 9 days

The top 10 also features Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, with Man United‘s Anthony Elanga the only other player under the age of 20 to net a top-flight goal last year.

Rumoured Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is also among the youngest goalscorers, along with Leeds‘ Sam Greenwood and Everton‘s Anthony Gordon.

When it comes to the English football pyramid, including the Premier League, the Championship, League One and League Two, there were only seven younger goalscorers than Bajcetic in the calendar year.

Youngest goalscorers in England in 2022 1. Adam Mayor (Morecambe) – 17 years, 6 months, 19 days

2. Jordan James (Birmingham) – 17 years, 7 months, 17 days

3. Sonny Cox (Exeter) – 18 years, 4 days

4. Gatlin O’Donkor (Oxford) – 18 years, 18 days

5. George Hall (Birmingham) – 18 years, 1 month, 1 day

6. Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln) – 18 years, 1 month, 21 days

7. Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster) – 18 years, 1 month, 29 days

8. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) – 18 years, 2 months, 4 days

9. Jewison Bennette (Sunderland) – 18 years, 3 months, 2 days

10. Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester) – 18 years, 3 months, 4 days

Liverpool-born forward Adam Mayor became the youngest player to score for a side in any of England’s four highest divisions in 2022 when he netted in Morecambe’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe in October.

Bajcetic is the youngest player to score in the Premier League since Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison (17 years, 10 months, five days) in May 2021.

He also ranks as the 24th-youngest goalscorer since the current English top flight was formed in 1992, with James Vaughan, James Milner, Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and Michael Owen the top five.

Only two players have scored a Premier League goal for Liverpool at a younger age than Bajcetic, those being Owen and Raheem Sterling.