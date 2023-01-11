It has been almost three months since Steven Gerrard was sacked from his role at Aston Villa, and now there are claims of a surprise international offer.

After the initial boost of Gerrard’s arrival at Villa died down, the realities of life at a struggling club set in, and it wasn’t long before there were calls for his head.

A directionless side on the pitch with concerns over their movement off it – including the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho – Villa opted to part ways with the 42-year-old in October.

Gerrard appears to have decided against jumping into his next job, instead spending time with his family and even returning to media duties with Liverpool.

That could change, according to Polish outlet Meczyki, who claim he has now been offered the vacant post as manager of the Poland national team.

With Czeslaw Michniewicz’s contract not extended beyond the World Cup, the role has been open since January 1, and candidates such as Roberto Martinez and Vladimir Petkovic have been linked.

However, Meczyki claim to have unveiled Gerrard as a mystery target for the Polish FA, with talks beginning “several days ago.”

Gerrard is now said to have “since considered accepting the offer,” which would be his third senior role after spells with Rangers and Villa, having cut his teeth coaching in the Liverpool academy.

It is suggested that the “astronomical” pay still owed him from the termination of his contract at Villa could be a roadblock in him taking the position.

In short, there is no real financial incentive for Gerrard taking the Poland job, even though their FA is said to have put aside “record money” for their next manager.

Taking over the Poland national team would certainly be a big step for the former Liverpool midfielder, and one that could be seen as a detour from his ambitions at club level.

But given the blow to his reputation after failure at Villa, it could also serve as a means to enhance his image again rather than stepping down into the Football League.

Gerrard would already be familiar with at least three of the players in the Poland squad, having worked with Matty Cash and Jan Bednarek at Villa and goalkeeper Kamil Grabara when in charge of the Liverpool under-19s.