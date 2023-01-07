Liverpool’s defence of the FA Cup begins with a third round tie against Wolves at Anfield on Saturday. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds were crowned FA Cup winners for the first time in 16 years last season, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Their first match in this season’s competition will see them host a Wolves side showing signs of improvement under Julen Lopetegui.

New signing Cody Gakpo, who completed his move from PSV earlier this week, is expected to make his debut, with Liverpool in desperate need of a positive result after defeat to Brentford on Monday.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Sunday) in Sydney, 12am (Sunday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on ITV 4 in the UK, which is available to live stream on ITVX.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet Now here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s FA Cup third round clash live on the following channels worldwide.

