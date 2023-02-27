Liverpool’s Anfield redevelopment continues with the expansion of the Anfield Road End, a project that will add a further 7,000 seats in time for the 2023/24 season.

Jurgen Klopp first stuck a spade in the ground on September 30 2021, and more than 16 months later significant progress has been made on the new stand.

The project will take Anfield’s capacity beyond 61,000 and the site that was once a car park has been transformed beyond recognition thanks to thousands of hours dedicated to the project.

The first stage in mid-2021 was all about the groundwork, piping and electrical before the foundations were put in place, a building process that ensured no disruptions over a Liverpool matchday.

We then saw the boss officially break ground on the new Anfield Road End Stand on a rainy Autumn day in September 2021. Looking good, Jurgen!

The construction process then required 7,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete, which was put into the ground under the new structure, and 4,800 tonnes of structural steelwork.

The next phase of the project, December 2021, marked a significant step in construction, with the first of the steelwork put in place, bridging what was the old road itself.

The area below the steelwork will become the new concourses for the lower Anfield Road Stand.

In January 2022, the site looked decidedly different with the central core of the stand firmly in place and the connection to the existing Anfield Road End continuing at speed.

You could truly start to appreciate the sheer size of Anfield’s latest addition.

In March and into April of that year, we then started to see some height added to the central cores, the heart of the new stand.

Between the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, weeks of uninterrupted work made for major progress, with the construction of the upper tier in full swing.

“You’ll really get a feeling for the height of the structure at about the end of June, start of July,” Colin Roddy told This Is Anfield last year, and he didn’t disappoint. What a sight.

The’wow’ moment was delivered as you could start to appreciate the 39-metre structure, which was only amplified when the 300-tonne roof truss was lifted into place.

After a week’s delay due to weather conditions and an issue with one of the specialist cranes, the roof truss was eased into place on July 19 2022, by two 600-tonne cranes operating at 164 meters high.

The steel structure was secured to two 60-tonne haunches on either end, with 25,000 bolts to hold them in place. An engineering feat to marvel at!

We should also mention that the work on the roof truss was completed over a 12-hour period on the hottest day of the year!

After 10 months of work, the project remained on schedule following one of the most challenging and complicated parts of the build.

Parts of the new roof then started to be put into place. The existing roof on the Anfield Road End Stand was anticipated to be removed during the World Cup break, but that was pushed to the end of the current season due to adverse weather conditions.

Throughout the month of November, we saw roof cladding starting to adorn the new stand but sub-contractor SD Samuels filed for administration in December before completing their work.

There was and still is no impact on the timescale of the project as cladding, a top sheet and a soffit sheet are already in place.

The expansion has included an update to the vicinity around the Shankly Gates, with the walls attached to the gates demolished in December as part of the newly pedestrianised area.

Moving into 2023, we continue to see rapid progress by contractors on the site, with the shape and size of the stand now clear for the eye to see.

Just incredible, right?

With the build moving into its final months, we are going to continue to see swift progress on the exterior, which will transition seamlessly to the Main Stand.

Upon completion of the new £80 million stand, Anfield’s capacity will be 61,015, with the Anfield Road Stand holding 15,967 spectators.

They’ll be cutting the red ribbon before we know it!

If you want to see how Anfield will look after the build is complete, take a look at these 11 photos!