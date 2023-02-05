Liverpool’s start to 2023 has been anything but straightforward and February offers a chance to start righting the ship, a month that sees the Champions League return.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side continue to be put through the wringer, with highs hard to come by in the month of January as consistency and the Reds’ identity continued to be out of reach.

It leaves plenty of catching up to do in the Premier League and form to find before the Champions League returns to Anfield.

In February, the Reds have five matches on their schedule, with three of those taking place away from home.

Here are the key dates for the month, including women’s and academy fixtures.

Wolves (A) – February 4

The month kicks off with another trip to Molineux, this time scheduled for the traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off as 9th in the table meets 17th.

If you feel as though one of the only teams Liverpool have faced recently is Wolves, you wouldn’t be wrong with this the third meeting in 28 days.

And let’s not forget there is still the reverse league fixture to rearrange after it was postponed following the Queen’s death in September.

Everton (H) – February 13

The Merseyside derby is next on the agenda under the Anfield lights for Monday night football, affording Klopp and Co. a nine-day break between games.

Frank Lampard will not be in the dugout after being handed his marching orders after a run of eight defeats and two draws across all competitions, his last win for the club was back in October.

It is now Sean Dyche’s responsibility to help drag the Toffees out of the relegation zone, and we know just what kind of game we can expect now.

Newcastle (A) – February 18

The second road trip of the month takes Liverpool to St James’ Park to meet the high-flying Newcastle, who remain in a strong position to finish in the top four after amassing 39 points in 20 games.

Only one team has inflicted defeat on the Magpies in the league this season. Liverpool. It took a last-minute Fabio Carvalho strike to clinch a 2-1 win back in August.

Neither bench was too fond of the other, will we see the same again?

Real Madrid (H) & Jota’s return? – February 21

Just three days later, Champions League action makes its return as Real Madrid descend on Anfield for the first leg of the last 16 tie.

It’s a replay of last season’s final, a matchup that the Spaniards have had the upper hand in over the last six meetings, winning five and drawing one.

Liverpool are a shadow of their former selves but will need to find form for this fixture – and Diogo Jota‘s return to fitness could provide the needed boost.

The No. 20 has been sidelined since mid-October with a calf injury and this tie has long been identified as a possible return date, although that is likely to only be as an option off the bench.

Crystal Palace (A) – February 25

The month then closes out with a trip to Selhurst Park, a ground that has been kind to the Reds ever since that fateful year of 2014.

In the last eight visits since 2015, Liverpool have returned to Merseyside as the victors with an aggregate score of 24-7. Does that ease the nerves at all?

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw and the dismissal of Darwin Nunez.

Possibility for rearranged fixtures?

The Reds still have to find time to rearrange league meetings with Chelsea (A) and Wolves (H) after they were postponed in September after the Queen’s death.

The month of February does not afford too many opportunities to fit them into the schedule but there is a free midweek for all clubs in the week commencing February 6 or February 27.

It would require quick movement from authorities so as to not leave too short of notice for supporters, not that that’s readily part of their decision-making processes.

Liverpool Fixtures in February

First Team

Wolves (A) – Premier League – Saturday, Feb 4, 3pm

Everton (H) – Premier League – Monday, Feb 13, 8pm

Newcastle (A) – Premier League – Saturday, Feb 18, 5.30pm

Real Madrid (H) – Champions League – Tuesday, Feb 21, 8pm

Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League – Saturday, Feb 25, 7.45pm

Women

Reading (H) – WSL – Sunday, Feb 5, 2pm

Leicester (H) – WSL – Sunday, Feb 12, 2pm

U21s

Hertha Berlin (H) – Premier League International Cup – Wednesday, Feb 1, 7pm

Rochdale (H) – Lancashire FA Senior Cup – Tuesday, Feb 7, 2pm

Man City (A) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, Feb 12, 2pm

Chelsea (H) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, Feb 19, 2pm

Leicester (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, Feb 25, 2pm

U18s

Ipswich (A) – FA Youth Cup – Friday, Feb 3, 7pm

Derby (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Feb 11, 12pm

Man City (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Feb 25, 11.30am