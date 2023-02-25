Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to his starting lineup for the trip to Crystal Palace, with Diogo Jota back in the XI as Darwin Nunez misses out.

Liverpool were humbled at Anfield just four days ago but they cannot carry that result into tonight’s match, they have a place in the top four to chase down.

Alisson is on the hunt for his third consecutive Premier League clean sheet, behind a backline that was subject to an enforced change.

Joe Gomez drops out with injury, leaving Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson alongside.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson shifts to the No. 6 role as James Milner and Naby Keita come in.

And Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota lead the attack, Liverpool’s No. 20 starting for the first time since October.

Nunez is not even part of the matchday squad having been brought off midway through the second half in midweek, with Fabio Carvalho back in.

Ibrahima Konate was not deemed fit enough to take a place on the bench despite returning to training in midweek, meaning Rhys Williams is in the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Williams, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Substitutes: Whitworth, Ward, Richards, Milivojevic, Hughes, McArthur, Ahamada, Eze, Edouard