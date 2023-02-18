Jurgen Klopp has made one change to his Liverpool team to face Newcastle this evening, with Virgil van Dijk returning to the XI.

The Dutchman starts having not featured for the Reds since picking up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Brentford in January.

Van Dijk was an unused substitute in Monday’s win over Everton but has now been deemed fit enough to regain a starting spot, replacing Joel Matip for Liverpool’s trip to St. James’ Park.

Alisson starts again, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Having impressed in the derby, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic start again in midfield, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in attack.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are named on the bench once more, with the likes of Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott also in reserve.

There’s no room in the squad for the likes of Arthur, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho or the fit again Ben Doak, with Klopp opting for two centre-backs on the bench in Joel Matip and Nat Phillips.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Firmino, Jota

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson; Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo, Lewis, Ritchie, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson