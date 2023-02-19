After their latest combination in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle, Alisson explained his impressive connection with Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool goalkeeper’s goal kick towards Salah led to a sending off for Nick Pope, who handled the ball outside his area with the Egyptian closing in.

Alisson‘s long balls for Salah have been a huge asset for Liverpool for some time, with the pair most recently linking up for the Reds’ winning goal against Man City last October.

And speaking after the victory at St James’ Park, the Brazilian explained how the pair have developed such a good understanding.

“I know him, he knows me,” Alisson told LFCTV when asked about his quick goal kicks for Liverpool’s No. 11.

“I know when I catch the ball he’s going to run like crazy.

“I know how fast he is, and the only thing I need to do is make a good pass. I think this is one of my qualities as well.

“I don’t think [about it] too much. I just see things happening, players running, and then I see the space in behind where I can put the ball.

“That moment helped us in the game. Nearly an assist, unfortunately not, but I’m happy with the three points, with the win, with the clean sheet and with the performance.”

The win over Newcastle has seen Liverpool close the gap on fourth to six points, with a game in hand on the Magpies.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been aided by the recent returns of several players from injury, with Virgil van Dijk making his first start in six weeks at St James’ Park, and Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino featuring off the bench again.

Alisson feels the team were in need of the “energy” those players offer, and says the team’s confidence “looks like it’s back.”

“It was something that was needed for our team, the energy was needed from the players that were coming back, Virgil as well,” he continued.

“We need those players, they are key players for us, but the others kept working hard.

“Things weren’t going in the right direction but this is life, this is football, this is how things work sometimes. But the difference was the faith and the belief that we have in ourselves, in the work we do, in the team and our quality.

“So we kept doing the things that we should do and now we’re getting the reward during the matches, that’s how things in football work, and we have to keep that confidence that was away from us for a while, but now looks like it’s back.”