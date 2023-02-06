Man City have been charged by the Premier League over a number of breaches of financial rules after four years of investigations.

The news broke on Monday morning that the Premier League have referred a host of alleged breaches of financial rules by Man City to an independent commission, following on from four years of investigations.

The allegations extend over a nine-season period between 2009/10 and 2017/18 and include breaches pertaining to player and manager contracts, and overstated sponsorship income.

This period of time involves one of Liverpool’s battles with City for a league title, 2013/14, and James Milner was part of their team from 2010 to 2015.

Man City have also been charged with failing to cooperate with the Premier League‘s investigation, those charges date back to the 2018/19 season right through to the present day.

A snippet of the Premier League‘s statement reads:

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.”

The Times‘ Martyn Zielger reports that if the charges are proven, a range of sanctions could include point deductions or even expulsion from the league.

As you will have imagined, there was plenty of reaction to the news online when it broke:

Liverpool fans will have a certain opinion or two on this, and rightly so, and now the charges are out there, time to see if any sanctions come of it.

UEFA previously banned City for two years for alleged financial fair play breaches over sponsorship payments but that was overturned in 2020 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport due to time-barred restrictions, that restriction is not in play with the Premier League.