Under fire in recent weeks as major underperformers, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were clearly relieved after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Though the results did not bear fruit, it was widely accepted that Jurgen Klopp had taken Henderson and Fabinho out of his starting lineup based on form.

But on Monday night, with Thiago injured and Naby Keita dropping to the bench, the manager turned to his captain and his No. 3 for their first starts in a month.

After four games on the periphery, they were both much improved in the Merseyside derby, with a combative midfield display helping the Reds to victory.

Taking to Instagram after the final whistle, Henderson shared a message of gratitude to supporters which, though intended as one from the squad, clearly shone through on an individual level, too.

“Thanks for sticking with us,” was the 32-year-old’s takeaway from a “big performance” at Anfield.

Similar could be taken from Fabinho‘s post-match thoughts, with the Brazilian reflecting on a “special night” as Liverpool got back to winning ways over their rivals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold described it as a “big one,” while substitute Harvey Elliott dedicated the win to fans.

Cody Gakpo, who scored the second goal of the night with his first for the club, leaned into his religious belief as he concluded that “the journey will never be easy, but the arrival will be worthwhile.”

Finally, it was a simple message from the outstanding Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson, summed up by the youngster’s words.

“This is us. This is Liverpool.”