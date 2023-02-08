A highly-respected journalist has ‘revealed’ the reason for Jurgen Klopp‘s outburst at a reporter following Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

Much has been made of the Liverpool manager’s refusal to speak to a journalist who asked him about the team’s slow starts to matches this season.

“It’s really difficult to talk to you if I’m 100 percent honest,” he interrupted.

“I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote.

“If somebody else wants to ask that question then I’ll answer it.”

According to the Times‘ Henry Winter, Klopp’s reaction came in response to an article published a day earlier which singled out the club’s head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer as an individual who “wields too much influence and is hard to work with.”

However, the journalist Klopp refused to speak to was not responsible for the article in question, with Winter calling the German’s response “ill-judged.”

“He was unhappy with some criticism directed at his head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer, and wanted to call people out because he cares,” Winter wrote.

“Klopp wanted to stand up for a trusted member of staff but his execution, picking on the wrong reporter, was ill-judged.”

There had been some suggestions that Klopp’s refusal dated back to an article he criticised for spreading “fake news” in October 2021.

But Winter’s information would suggest that the Liverpool boss was not happy about Kornmayer being highlighted as a troublesome individual among his coaching staff.

Kornmayer first joined Liverpool back in 2016 after more than 15 years with Bayern Munich, and works closely with Klopp and the players on a daily basis.

The piece Klopp is believed to be unhappy about said the departure of club doctor Jim Moxon in August came as a result of “growing friction within the medical sphere between the physiotherapists and sports scientists.”

Furthermore, it was claimed that Philipp Jacobsen, the clubs former head of performance who left in 2020, found it “near impossible” to organise the club’s medical department.

Quotes were also published from a Liverpool employee who said some key figures had “gained too much power” and that there was “less faith” in the big decisions being made at the club.