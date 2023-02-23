Today’s Liverpool news round up includes a possible return to action for Ibrahima Konate and the latest on the futures of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount.

Konate back in training

Some good news on the injury front, Ibrahima Konate returned to training on Thursday afternoon.

The French centre-back has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton on January 29.

At the time, it was reported that Konate would be absent for two to three weeks, and it seems he is now closing in on a return to action.

It remains to be seen whether he will be ready to feature in the squad to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, but he will hope to be in the squad vs. Wolves next Wednesday for sure.

It would then be hoped he can be fully fit for Man United‘s trip to Anfield a week on Sunday.

3 things today: Bellingham, Mount & Mitchell

Jude Bellingham is “a huge admirer” of Jurgen Klopp, according to the Athletic, who add that some involved in the pursuit of the midfielder claim “believe this is Liverpool’s deal to lose”

Mason Mount is another midfielder being linked with the Reds, with the Athletic reporting his Chelsea contract talks are on hold until the end of the season

Paul Mitchell, the Monaco sporting director, will not be joining Liverpool, with the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace claiming the club have “decided against” appointing him

The 3 that got away for Rafa

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has lifted the lid on three high-profile transfers he was denied during his time at Anfield

Darwin Nunez‘s goal against Real Madrid has been nominated for Champions League Goal of the Week

Liverpool under-21s manager Barry Lewtas has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Kaide Gordon, who has been out for over a year with a pelvic injury

News from elsewhere: End of an era for Lovren

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has announced his retirement from Croatia international duty

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be out until at least November after undergoing knee surgery (Sky Sports)

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Jordan Pickford has agreed a new contract at Everton

RIP John Motson

On the day news emerged that John Motson had passed away, a look back at arguably his most iconic bit of commentary on a Liverpool game.

Man United‘s clash with Barcelona is the pick of the Europa League last 32 matches this evening, with the scores level at 2-2 after the first leg.

Have a good evening, Reds.