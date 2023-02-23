★ PREMIUM
Konate returns & Bellingham’s Klopp admiration – Latest LFC News

Today’s Liverpool news round up includes a possible return to action for Ibrahima Konate and the latest on the futures of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount.

 

Konate back in training

Some good news on the injury front, Ibrahima Konate returned to training on Thursday afternoon.

The French centre-back has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton on January 29.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

At the time, it was reported that Konate would be absent for two to three weeks, and it seems he is now closing in on a return to action.

It remains to be seen whether he will be ready to feature in the squad to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, but he will hope to be in the squad vs. Wolves next Wednesday for sure.

It would then be hoped he can be fully fit for Man United‘s trip to Anfield a week on Sunday.

 

3 things today: Bellingham, Mount & Mitchell

Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Credit: Moritz Muller/Alamy Live News

  • Jude Bellingham is “a huge admirer” of Jurgen Klopp, according to the Athletic, who add that some involved in the pursuit of the midfielder claim “believe this is Liverpool’s deal to lose”
  • Mason Mount is another midfielder being linked with the Reds, with the Athletic reporting his Chelsea contract talks are on hold until the end of the season

 

The 3 that got away for Rafa

 

News from elsewhere: End of an era for Lovren

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 3, 2018: Croatia's Dejan Lovren lines-up before an international friendly between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be out until at least November after undergoing knee surgery (Sky Sports)

 

RIP John Motson

On the day news emerged that John Motson had passed away, a look back at arguably his most iconic bit of commentary on a Liverpool game.

Man United‘s clash with Barcelona is the pick of the Europa League last 32 matches this evening, with the scores level at 2-2 after the first leg.

Have a good evening, Reds.

