LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 25, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (R) and Crystal Palace's Albert Sambi Lokonga during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League match here

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace as they look to bounce back from their bruising defeat to Real Madrid. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Richards, Milivojevic, Hughes, McArthur, Ahamada, Eze, Edouard

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

