★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 4, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) shoots wide during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Wolves 3-0 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool head to Wolves for a crucial Premier League clash this afternoon, with both sides badly in need of points. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Molineux is 3pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Jonny, Bueno, Moutinho, Hodge, Traore, Podence, Jimenez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks