A total of 23 players have been sidelined by injury this season and six are currently in the treatment room, but what is the latest on their returns?

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed back Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur from injury in recent weeks but at the same time has seen four other players sidelines.

It’s a cycle which Liverpool have found hard to break this season, only six members of the senior squad have failed to miss a game due to a fitness issue.

With five games over an 18-day period now on the horizon, here’s what Liverpool’s injury list looks like.

Darwin Nunez – Shoulder

Out since: Crystal Palace (A)

To return: Wolves (H) or Man United (H)

Darwin Nunez sustained his shoulder injury at Newcastle and while he did play against Real Madrid, thanks to an injection, another knock ruled him out at Palace.

With no “structural damage,” the hope is that the pain will ease and Nunez can make a swift return but having not been able to “move the arm at all,” there’s no guarantee.

What Klopp said (after Palace): “It was OK with an injection against Madrid, because there’s no structural damage – it’s very painful.

“We have to see how long that will take, but that was the reason for him [not playing].”

Ibrahima Konate – Hamstring

Out since: January 29 (vs. Brighton)

To return: Early March

The Frenchman was handed an initial three to four-week timeline for his hamstring injury, and he has almost surpassed the latter, but, thankfully, is now back in training.

For comparison, Virgil van Dijk, who was also sidelined with a hamstring injury earlier this year, missed six weeks of action, but Konate is closing in on his return – which will be most welcomed.

What Klopp said (pre-Palace): “Ibou is near but had two sessions with us after a long injury.”

Thiago – Hip

Out since: February 7 (vs. Wolves)

To return: Mid-March

Earlier this month Klopp admitted Thiago would be “out for a while” with a hip problem, with an initial timeline of four weeks widely speculated.

The Echo did report not long after that some members of staff are “hopeful” the Spaniard will not be sidelined for as long as those initial reports.

It could see the No. 6 come back into contention before the international break.

Luis Diaz – Knee

Out since: October 9 (vs. Arsenal)

To return: Mid-late March

Luis Diaz continues to make positive steps forward on his comeback, training regularly on the outdoor pitches at Kirkby but he has yet to return to full training.

The hope has long been that he will at least be in contention for the away leg against Real Madrid on March 15 and that timeline still looks within reach, but he will only be back in the XI after the international break.

What Klopp said (pre-Newcastle): “Luis not yet [ready].”

Joe Gomez – Hamstring

Out since: Real Madrid (H)

To return: Likely after international break

The latest player to succumb to a hamstring injury, Joe Gomez was withdrawn during the defeat to Real Madrid and faces a period on the sidelines for the first time this season.

He has been named in 35 of the 36 matchday squads this season but now faces at least a few weeks on the sidelines, with a return most likely after the March international break.

What Klopp said (pre-Palace): “They are both [Gomez and Nunez] injured.”

Calvin Ramsay – Knee

Out since: Late January

To return: Next season

It’s been a tumultuous debut season for Calvin Ramsay, with a back injury keeping him sidelined for four-and-a-half months and now a serious knee issue.

The young right-back underwent surgery in mid-February and the manager has all but ruled out a return this season, with focus rightly turned toward being ready for 2023/24.

What Klopp said (pre-Newcastle): “Now he has that injury and this is the season over.

“Even if he could come back a bit earlier, that makes no sense. Because now it’s really [time] to build the boy up physically and then have a new start when we go again.”