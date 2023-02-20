Liverpool owner John W. Henry has given an emphatic statement on Fenway Sports Group’s plans for investment, insisting the club is not up for sale.

Since November, it has been widely reported that, following FSG’s confirmation they were seeking investment, Liverpool could be sold.

In the months since, amid claims of interest from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany and the United States, reports have shifted towards a minority investment.

Henry, principal owner of Liverpool and founder of FSG, has now confirmed the club is not for sale.

Speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, the 73-year-old was asked about potential plans to sell the Boston Red Sox, and instead discussed the situation at Anfield.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process,” he replied.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

This serves as an emphatic rebuttal to ongoing speculation over Liverpool’s future, even though it may not be a welcome one among sections of the club’s support.

It has long been the case that FSG would be open to minority investment and they are now actively pushing for an agreement through bankers Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

There is no update with regards any potential investors, but the suggestion is that any likely deal would be with a group from the US.