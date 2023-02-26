The season is over early for one Liverpool loanee, with Newport County suffering a “big loss” following left-back Adam Lewis’ serious injury.

Lewis had been picking up steam in recent weeks as a regular starter at left wing-back for League Two side Newport, with a goal and three assists in his last six games.

But having missed the last two fixtures, 23-year-old’s situation was confirmed by manager Graham Coughlan on Saturday.

“The scans weren’t good,” he revealed, with Lewis having limped off late into the 1-1 draw with Walsall earlier this month.

“It’s a hamstring injury and that’s his season finished.”

Coughlan told the South Wales Argus: “We are massively disappointed because he’s been a brilliant servant for this club from Liverpool on loan, and we thank both Liverpool and Adam for his service.

“It’s a big loss because he gives us balance with the left foot on that side and [is dangerous] with his set-pieces.”

The academy graduate is now set to report back to Liverpool to undergo his rehabilitation, though his contract is due to expire this summer.

No extension will be forthcoming on Merseyside, with Lewis instead due to seek a new side on a free transfer after almost 18 years with his boyhood club.

In 28 outings for Newport and 25 starts, he netted once and assisted a further six goals.

He is not the only loanee to suffer a serious injury this season, with Paul Glatzel still sidelined at Tranmere after a second hamstring issue that left him facing an indefinite spell out back in September.

Marcelo Pitaluga, meanwhile, has recently returned from ankle ligament damage and featured in the Liverpool under-21s’ 7-1 thrashing of Leicester on Saturday.

Pitaluga could now come back into contention for non-league Macclesfield, though it is unclear what the plan will be for the Brazilian moving forward.