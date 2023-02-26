★ PREMIUM
2KDWBE1 Newport County's Adam Lewis applauds the fans after the Carabao Cup third round match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Liverpool loanee’s season over as manager confirms “big loss”

The season is over early for one Liverpool loanee, with Newport County suffering a “big loss” following left-back Adam Lewis’ serious injury.

Lewis had been picking up steam in recent weeks as a regular starter at left wing-back for League Two side Newport, with a goal and three assists in his last six games.

But having missed the last two fixtures, 23-year-old’s situation was confirmed by manager Graham Coughlan on Saturday.

“The scans weren’t good,” he revealed, with Lewis having limped off late into the 1-1 draw with Walsall earlier this month.

“It’s a hamstring injury and that’s his season finished.”

Coughlan told the South Wales Argus: “We are massively disappointed because he’s been a brilliant servant for this club from Liverpool on loan, and we thank both Liverpool and Adam for his service.

“It’s a big loss because he gives us balance with the left foot on that side and [is dangerous] with his set-pieces.”

The academy graduate is now set to report back to Liverpool to undergo his rehabilitation, though his contract is due to expire this summer.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 4, 2020: Liverpool's Adam Lewis celebtates after the FA Cup 4th Round Replay match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

No extension will be forthcoming on Merseyside, with Lewis instead due to seek a new side on a free transfer after almost 18 years with his boyhood club.

In 28 outings for Newport and 25 starts, he netted once and assisted a further six goals.

He is not the only loanee to suffer a serious injury this season, with Paul Glatzel still sidelined at Tranmere after a second hamstring issue that left him facing an indefinite spell out back in September.

Marcelo Pitaluga, meanwhile, has recently returned from ankle ligament damage and featured in the Liverpool under-21s’ 7-1 thrashing of Leicester on Saturday.

Pitaluga could now come back into contention for non-league Macclesfield, though it is unclear what the plan will be for the Brazilian moving forward.

