Naby Keita is out of contract in the summer and he is now “on the verge” of departure as a free agent after five years at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has played 127 of a possible 258 games (49 percent) since arriving at Liverpool, injuries crippling any progress he looked to make in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield.

His arrival from RB Leipzig in 2018 was met with widespread excitement, with a deal for his arrival put in place a year before to ward off any other interested suitors.

Keita is currently on a run of four successive starts, the longest run since February 2019 but a stay beyond this season has always been unlikely.

With Liverpool needing an overhaul of their midfield, with three out of contract this summer, and players desperately out of form, there was speculation Keita could play his way to a contract.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has now reported that Keita “is on the verge” of leaving Anfield as a free agent, though, with a contract extension deemed “unlikely at this stage.”

It will not come as a surprise to any Liverpool supporter if this future comes to fruition, with availability not an asset Keita has to offer.

Keita is said to have “many clubs” interested in his services, with a return to Germany “not excluded,” so says Plettenberg – but the same cannot be said for a move to Galatasaray.

Keita currently has 11 appearances this season having missed 19 games through injury at the start of the campaign, the most games he played in one season is 40 and that was in 2021/22.

On the incoming front, Liverpool continue to be tied to Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.