Liverpool players were in good spirits after their 2-0 win at Newcastle, with focus now turning to Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo secured all three points at St James’ Park, with the hosts also hampered by a red card for Nick Pope in the first half.

The win means there is a possibility that Liverpool can catch fourth placed Newcastle in the table before their next league game.

A number of Reds took to social media to express their delight after the win at St James’ Park, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson posing for a selfie together on the flight home.

It was also a big night for Virgil van Dijk, who helped the Reds keep a clean sheet in his first start since picking up a hamstring injury against Brentford at the start of the year.

“Feels good to be back,” was his message on Instagram on Saturday evening.

Alisson was Man of the Match, producing several key saves to keep the 10 men of Newcastle at bay, while Nunez was also active on social media after the game, with fans hoping the knock he sustained to his shoulder won’t be anything serious.

It was another good night for Gakpo, who scored his second goal in as many games after opening his Liverpool account in Monday’s Merseyside derby.

While Roberto Firmino‘s cameo off the bench saw him bring up his 350th Liverpool appearance, with the Brazilian continuing to build up his fitness after making his comeback against Everton.

After a difficult start to the year, captain Henderson produced another solid display at the heart of the Reds’ midfield on Saturday.

He too took to Instagram to celebrate a “big win” for his side, and also paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu on his story.

Diogo Jota will have been disappointed to not get himself on the scoresheet towards the end of the match, but could be in line for a start against Real should Nunez be deemed unfit to feature.

The Portuguese, along with Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson and James Milner, was also active on Instagram after a big win for the Reds.

Another step in the right direction for the Reds. On to Real Madrid!