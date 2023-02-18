Liverpool will be hoping to build on their Everton victory against Newcastle on Saturday. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream online around the world.

If the Reds are to have any hope of a top four finish, then they must surely avoid defeat to Eddie Howe’s side, who are fourth, nine points ahead of Jurgen Klopp‘s side going into this game.

A much-improved performance in the Merseyside derby offered some encouragement, but Liverpool will have their work cut out on Saturday, against a Newcastle side whose only league defeat came at Anfield earlier this season.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network, NBC Universo and NBC Sports 4K in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Newcastle vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can watch Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park on the following channels worldwide:

