The date for Fulham‘s visit to Liverpool has now been confirmed after the match was postponed due to their FA Cup involvement, while one other kick-off time has been revised.

The Reds had an early jump on the March break after their final Premier League game before international fixtures was postponed.

Fulham had been scheduled to head to Anfield on March 18 for a 3pm kickoff, only for their FA Cup involvement and Liverpool’s exit from the competition to hand Jurgen Klopp‘s side a 17-day gap between games.

The league fixture has now been rearranged and will take place on Wednesday, May 3 with an 8pm (BST) kick-off time.

It will not be televised live in the UK due to the original fixture having previously been scheduled for the 3pm slot.

In addition to the confirmation of Fulham‘s visit, Liverpool’s match against Brentford at Anfield on May 6 has seen its kickoff time moved to 5.30pm (BST), which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

This move is due to the King’s coronation which takes place on the same day, with the Premier League navigating various complications related to the event.

The confirmation of Fulham‘s visit ensures Liverpool’s busy April schedule has not been added to, meaning there are seven games to play next month before the final five in May.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures this season

* Fixtures still subject to change