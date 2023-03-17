Liverpool have played 40 games this season and Harvey Elliott has featured in every single one, the only Red to do so, allowing him to match the previous efforts of a teenage Robbie Fowler.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have endured a tumultuous season so far and yet the only constant has been the presence of Elliott.

With 23 starts and 17 appearances off the bench, the 19-year-old has been involved in every match across all competitions so far.

Considering the injury woes plaguing the club throughout, it’s a feat to be proud of – and it is made all the more impressive as he is only the second Liverpool teenager to ever do it.

As noted by Opta‘s Michael Reid, the first Liverpool teenager to play the first 40 games in a season was Robbie Fowler in 1994/95, with Elliott following in his footsteps 28 seasons later.

Not bad company to keep.

Harvey Elliott is only the third player in the 21st century to play each of Liverpool's first 40 games of a season in all competitions, along with Pepe Reina (2011-12) and Mo Salah (2018-19). He is just the second teenager ever to do so for #LFC, after Robbie Fowler in 1994-95. — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 15, 2023

As for players who made an appearance in each of the first 40 games of a season in the 21st century, only Pep Reina (2011/12), Mohamed Salah (2018/19) and now Elliott can lay claim to the title.

And now it’s time to see whether Elliott can continue his impressive run for the remainder of the season, which would see him become the first ever-present since 1996/97.

David James and Stig Inge Bjornebye were the last Reds to feature in every single game across one campaign, featuring 52 times.

It’s a record Elliott could go on to match, just like Fowler in 1994/95 after going on to turn 40 consecutive appearances into 57.