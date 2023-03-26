Jordan Henderson was an unused substitute for England on Thursday but is now ‘good to go’ after his bout of illness.

There had been doubts over the 32-year-old’s chances to feature during this international break after the illness that kept him out of the trip to Real Madrid continued to take its toll.

After England’s win over Italy, Gareth Southgate explained that he did not call upon Henderson from the bench as he had not been “able to train fully,” but those concerns have now gone.

“He hadn’t trained a lot the previous week [with Liverpool], he’d had an illness, which was the reason he missed Liverpool’s game the week before, so he was a little bit undercooked for that,” Southgate told reporters on Saturday.

“But he’s good now. Yes [he’s good to go].”

It’s a positive sign for Liverpool as Henderson now looks to be able to get a full week of training under his belt, in addition to possible minutes for England, before the Reds’ return.

With Thiago still on the comeback trail from a hip injury and Stefan Bajcetic now ruled out for the season, Jurgen Klopp will need to be able to rely on Henderson throughout the final 12 games.

And with that in mind, it may not be a bad thing if Henderson gets a run out as his last start came in the 7-0 win over Man United three weeks ago.

England host Ukraine in their second Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday and Henderson could be in line to replace Kalvin Phillips in midfield, with Southgate expected to make a few changes.

Leicester‘s James Maddison is expected to earn his first England start, while Ben Chilwell is to be the man to replace Luke Shaw after his red card in Italy.