It is now four consecutive goals for Layton Stewart, with the striker netting the decisive goal as the Liverpool under-21s won 3-2 at Blackburn.

Blackburn U21s 2-3 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Lancashire FA

March 18, 2023

Goals: Gilsenan 32′, Walker 81′; Williams 27′, Norris 42′, Stewart 57′

After recovering from a niggling injury picked up on first-team duty in December, 20-year-old Stewart has hit fine goalscoring form for the U21s.

Saturday brought a fourth appearance since his return, and the young striker marked it with another goal to bring his streak to four in a row.

It proved to be the winner, too, as Barry Lewtas‘ strong side earned a vital three points away to Blackburn as they keep up their late-season title push.

The combination of Owen Beck and Rhys Williams proved dangerous early on and, after going close with a chance in the opening minutes, the centre-back headed home Beck’s corner just before the half-hour to make it 1-0.

Blackburn then grabbed one back through Zak Gilsenan, before a sweeping team move saw Harvey Davies find James Norris, who played it out to Melkamu Frauendorf and then surged into the box to finish.

There were further chances for both sides, and Stewart extended the lead to 3-1 in the 57th minute as he fired home following Norris’ ball into the box.

Williams was required to make a timely clearance to deny Ethan Walker late on, but a mistake from Davies with nine minutes left to play then handed the winger his goal.

Liverpool were able to hold on for three points, though, with Lewtas sending on Tom Hill for his first game in four months off the bench.

There was concern, however, for Frauendorf, who came off late on through injury.

The U21s remain third in the league as a result, but moved to within eight points of leaders Chelsea – who could only draw 1-1 with Everton – while holding a game in hand.

Man City, who are three games and only two points behind Chelsea, are also contenders for the title, along with fourth-placed Crystal Palace.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Jonas, Williams, Olufunwa, Beck; Norris, Clark (Corness 83′), Stephenson; Frauendorf (Miles 90′), Woltman (Hill 75′), Stewart (Musialowski 90+3′)

Subs not used: Kelly

Next match: Crystal Palace (H) – PL International Cup Quarter-Final – Friday, March 31, 7pm (BST)