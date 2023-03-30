Despite earlier reports that Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka was a target for Liverpool, club sources have described it as a “firm no.”

Earlier this week, the Mirror‘s David Maddock claimed that Ndicka could move to Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

The 23-year-old’s contract with Frankfurt is due to expire on July 1, and Maddock explained that he “ticks all the boxes” as Liverpool pursue a new centre-back.

There were doubts over the reliability of the information, though, and GOAL’s well-connected Neil Jones has now brought word from a club source.

“Unfortunately, the conversations I’ve had about this player have been, I wouldn’t say a hard no, but a firm no,” Jones told The Redmen TV.

“He obviously looks like he’s going to move somewhere in the summer.

“There’s a lot of clubs also linked in that story.

“When I looked at it, I thought yeah, a young lad from the Bundesliga, played Europa League, played Champions League, France under-21, good size, free transfer, yeah that makes a lot of sense.

“But I have to say that the people I’ve spoken to around Liverpool, around the club, have poured cold water on it and I believe them, to be fair.”

It is perhaps no surprise that Liverpool were linked with Ndicka, as Jones explains, and even less of a surprise that there proved to be no real interest.

At this stage in the season, the club will be touted with any number of targets from the Premier League and across Europe, and the Frenchman’s pedigree made him a believable candidate.

Jones’ information is timely, with no other sources on Merseyside corroborating Maddock’s claim earlier in the week.

Liverpool are likely to be weighing up a number of possible signings at centre-back, with a report from the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst reiterating interest in Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill.