Young Barcelona midfielder Gavi has grabbed headlines this week after it was revealed he could leave for free this summer due to a contract issue.

The 18-year-old is one of European football’s most talented prospects and has naturally attracted the attention of a number of the continent’s top clubs.

Gavi rose to prominence at Barcelona last season and already has 17 caps to his name for Spain, including a series of impressive displays at the World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder has been in the news in recent days with various clubs, including Liverpool, said to be monitoring his situation.

Here, we take a look at the reasons for the latest noise surrounding Gavi’s future and what it could all mean for Liverpool.

Why is Gavi in the news?

Barcelona’s ongoing financial troubles have resulted in LaLiga stepping in to challenge the club’s spending, and it appears Gavi’s contract could be rescinded as a consequence.

ESPN reported that a court ruling has ordered Gavi’s registration as a senior player to be reversed, a decision which Barcelona intend to appeal for a second time.

Their initial appeal has already been rejected, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Should the next appeal be unsuccessful, Gavi’s new deal with the club will be void and Barcelona could stand to lose the player for free in the summer when his youth terms expire.

Liverpool are said to have joined the likes of Man United and Man City on standby if the Spaniard were to become available in the summer.

Barcelona have 20 days in which to submit their appeal, and it is likely that all of the parties involved will have more clarity once the appeal has been heard.

Why are Liverpool being linked?

Liverpool’s place at the table is likely to stem from circumstance, with the Reds visibly in the market for a midfielder and money expected to be a sticking point when it comes to high-profile names.

Signing a player such as Gavi on a free transfer would represent exceptional business for the club, particularly given the potential of the individual and the experience he already possesses.

The persistent links to Jude Bellingham look set to rumble on into the summer, with recent reports suggesting that the fee will be the biggest barrier to a potential deal.

Should Gavi fail to reach a solution at the Nou Camp, he would provide Liverpool with a significantly cheaper alternative and a player capable of rivalling the impact Bellingham could have.

Could he end up at Liverpool?

The reality is that there will be plenty of competition for his signature, and Barcelona will be eager to resolve the dispute themselves.

It is a player worth getting excited about, but a situation which still poses a number of challenges from a Liverpool perspective.

Both Manchester clubs are in a position to offer astronomical wages to footballers of this calibre, whereas Liverpool’s wage structure is only compromised in unique situations like Mohamed Salah‘s new contract last summer.

There are plenty of moving parts to this story, and there is every chance that Barcelona find a way to hold on to one of their rising stars before the season is done.

As supporters, we can certainly dream.

The situation is likely to move quickly but there is no harm in watching on through red-tinted spectacles.