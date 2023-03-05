There was ecstasy at Anfield for both the team and the individual as Mo Salah became Liverpool’s highest scorer since the Premier League began.

There was plenty to celebrate following Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Man United at Anfield.

Salah was the man of the match, scoring twice and breaking Robbie Fowler’s record of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool, in the process.

His first, an emphatic finish on his right foot, from the edge of the box, drew him level with Fowler in 61 games fewer. The goal also made him the first player in Liverpool’s history to score in five consecutive league games against Man United.

The second was less impressive but Salah didn’t care.

On breaking the record, the Egyptian said: “It’s very special, I can’t lie. This record was in my mind since I came here.

“To get it today with that result is unbelievable.

“I’m going to go home, celebrate with my family and have a chamomile tea!”

Salah is still some way off the Premier League‘s record for the top scorer from any club, 260 by Alan Shearer.

But, if he continues in the same vein, he will at least become Liverpool’s second-top scorer of all time in any competition.

The man whose record he broke, Robbie Fowler, offered his congratulations to Salah after the match.

And, his manager, Jurgen Klopp, said: “I understand tonight Mo Salah achieved tonight something really really special.

“We should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring all these goals.

“He’s a very special player and a very special boy, and he should be really proud of that. ”

Ian Rush’s number of 346 goals in all competitions for Liverpool still remains a long way off for Salah, whose tally stands at 178.