Steven Gerrard scored and Jamie Webster entertained as several familiar faces returned to Anfield to play for Liverpool Legends against Celtic.

Liverpool Legends 2-0 Celtic Legends

March 25, 2023, Anfield

Goals

Gerrard (pen) 38′, Gonzalez 47′

Jamie Webster warmed the crowd up before a special rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, sung by both sets of supporters, brought on goosebumps for those inside Anfield.

Due to his successful stint as Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard wasn’t in the good books of the travelling supporters.

Charlie Adam, who began his career at Ibrox, also lapped up the animosity on the pitch, and when Liverpool won a penalty in front of the Celtic fans, Gerrard made sure to overdo his celebration.

While an impressive 4,000 away fans made most of the noise during the game, the Liverpool support joined in loudest with the anti-Conservative chants that enveloped Anfield.

In defence, Martin Skrtel was back, with his hair. As was Ragnar Klavan who was making his debut for the Liverpool Legends team.

Almost immediately after the break, Mark Gonzalez was on target for Liverpool as he sent Mikael Lustig flying, cutting inside before finishing off the inside of the post. The goal means he’s now scored for more the legends, four, than during his one season at Anfield in 2006-2007.

10 minutes later, Celtic had a goal ruled out for offside. The initial celebration revealed that there were more than a few visiting supporters in the home sections around Anfield.

Having been Celtic’s brightest spark in the first half, Robbie Keane came on to warm applause in a red shirt for the last 15 minutes and nearly made it three for Liverpool after some lovely link-up play with Luis Garcia. Shay Given, who was warmly applauded by The Kop, made himself big, though, on a couple of occasions to prevent the Irishman from scoring.

The coaching masterminds behind Liverpool’s win were Kenny Dalglish, who received a fantastic reception from both ends of the ground, and Ian Rush, whose testimonial took place between the two clubs.

John Barnes and John Aldridge were also on the touchline – the former had a brief stint in charge at Parkhead at the turn of the century.

With plenty of youngsters in attendance who wouldn’t normally get to see a game at Anfield, the day was a success as money was raised for both Liverpool and Celtic’s foundations.

TIA Man of the Match: Robbie Keane

Referee: Ben Speedie

Liverpool Legends: Westerveld, Kvarme, Hyppia, McManaman, Gerrard (C), Diao, Klavan, Kuyt, Adam, Vignal, Skrtel

Subs: Dudek, Keane, Cisse, Garcia, Gonzalez, Riera, Aurelio, McAllister

Celtic Legends: Boruc, Izaguirre, Keane, Vennegoor of Hesselink, McGunn, Ledley, Crosas, Petrov (C), Lustig, Wallace, O’Dea

Subs: Given, Naylor, Brattbakk, Donnelly, Donati, Loovens, Sinclair, Vega, Ferry