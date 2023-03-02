Darwin Nunez impressed on his return from injury in Liverpool’s win over Wolves, with Jurgen Klopp claiming the forward is “really getting there.”

Having missed Liverpool’s draw with Crystal Palace due to a shoulder injury, Nunez was thrown straight back into the starting lineup for the Reds’ clash with Wolves on Wednesday.

Starting on the left side of the attack once again, with Diogo Jota central, Nunez was a constant threat on the night, and thought he’d given Liverpool the lead in the second half.

The goal was disallowed, with Jota deemed to have fouled a Wolves defender in the build up, but Nunez is becoming increasingly important to this Liverpool team, something Klopp acknowledged after the game.

“I would say he is really getting there,” Klopp said when asked about Nunez’s performance in his post-match press conference.

“Everybody can see he is just a handful, just a proper threat. Again, the [disallowed] goal he scored was a super reaction, a super finish.

“The runs he had, one again down the line; in the end cross didn’t arrive but [it was] pretty similar to the Everton goal, if you want.

“Using his speed in both directions, offensively and defensively. He is really good.

“He is still a young boy and I think everyone can see he will get there, there is no doubt about it, but he is already for us super important.”

Klopp also singled out Liverpool’s two centre-backs on the night, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, and Fabinho, as three players who were “very important” in the victory.

Fabinho‘s performance was particularly encouraging given his recent struggles, while the boss was also pleased with the contributions of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic in midfield.

“I thought we performed tonight, we played a really good game in general,” Klopp said.

“But I really think the centre-halves and Fabinho together, how they covered that area, how they denied the counter-attacks, how they defended into midfield, which is very important against a team who play with one striker, I thought they did really well.

“In possession, we looked pretty good in a lot of moments, with Harvey, Stefan in the half-spaces, that worked well.”