Liverpool look to follow up a glorious weekend as they take on Bournemouth this lunchtime. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have arrived on the south coast still buoyed by their 7-0 thrashing of Man United six days ago, with their top-four hopes boosted significantly.

If they are to reap the benefits of such a result, though, they must follow it up with another convincing one at Dean Court.

Liverpool are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, with 13 goals scored and none conceded in that time, while they beat Bournemouth 9-0 back in August.

Can they keep their excellent form going this time out?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Bournemouth vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s lunchtime clash on the following channels worldwide:

