It is a “long week” that Liverpool can benefit from, according to Jurgen Klopp, with Luis Diaz among the 29 players seen in training on Wednesday.

Though this week has been dominated by the news of Liverpool’s supposed U-turn on Jude Bellingham, Klopp and his players will be focused on other matters.

Not least, the trip to Leeds on Monday night, with the manager speaking after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal about the positives in a “long week” at the AXA Training Centre.

“I like it, the fact that we have enough time to train, real time to train, real time to recover for a few boys and real time to train, bringing boys back,” he said.

“For Thiago it’s super-important that he has a few training sessions on top of the few he had.

“Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training and available for the game so these things are really, really good news.”

Fortunately, both Diaz and Thiago were among the 29 players pictured in training on Wednesday, though there was no sign of Alisson or James Milner.

It is likely that, as with Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota last week, there is no cause for concern over either of the pair.

Naby Keita remains out, though, as do long-term absentees Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic.

With Alisson seemingly not present, four academy goalkeepers were included in the session alongside Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian.

Along with regulars Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies were Polish youngsters Jakub Ojrzynski and Fabian Mrozek, the latter of whom was part of the pre-season squad.

Another interesting sight on Wednesday was that of throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, who appeared to get involved with the small-sided games as well as imparting his own wisdom on the squad.

Diaz is slated to be part of the matchday group at Elland Road on Monday night, which will mark his first involvement in over six months.

Meanwhile, after coming off the bench against Arsenal at the weekend, Thiago‘s continued availability suggests he could be in line for a starting spot.

There is a long time between now and then, still, but the hope will be that Liverpool’s injury situation will only improve.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Pitaluga, Ojrzynski, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Firmino, Jota