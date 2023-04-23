★ PREMIUM
Gerrard’s son’s penalty, £10k winner & 3 more things fans spotted post-Forest win

It was eventful, but Liverpool got the job done against Nottingham Forest in an action-packed second half that yielded five goals.

The Reds picked up another valuable three points to steady the ship in an otherwise turbulent campaign and make it two successive wins.

Diogo Jota made it back-to-back braces after going 372 days without a Liverpool goal, before Mohamed Salah grabbed the decisive third goal to seal the victory.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

 

Neco Williams refuses to celebrate

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 20, 2022: Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After coming through the ranks and spending 13 years at Liverpool, Neco Williams declined the opportunity to make the most of his deflected equaliser on his return to Anfield.

It was an impressive display from the 22-year-old and his show of respect didn’t go unnoticed:

Others weren’t so keen on the gesture, insisting that the right-back is entitled to display his emotions.

 

Awoniyi shines

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 22, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) is challenged by Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From one ex-Red to another, Taiwo Awoniyi gave Ibrahima Konate more work to do than perhaps any other forward this season.

Despite never making a first-team appearance for the Reds, the 25-year-old came back to try and haunt his old club once again, having scored the winner at the City Ground back in October.

 

Gerrard’s son is a leftie!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 22, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks out with Steven Gerrard's son Lio before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After walking out alongside Mohamed Salah before kickoff, Steven Gerrard’s son Lio got the opportunity to take a penalty during the half-time interval:

Lio was one of Liverpool’s mascots for the clash with Forest and with his dad watching on from the stands he didn’t disappoint in front of the Kop.

Fans were quick to spot that the former captain’s son is left-footed, just like his Egyptian hero!

 

A big winner at half time

On the subject of penalties, there was a huge prize on the line for two fans at the break.

In a competition run by the club, a couple of lucky fans won the chance to take penalties in front of the Kop with £10,000 on the line.

50 supporters entered and two were successful in making it through to the sudden death final, one of which slotted the decisive penalty to leave with the jackpot.

 

Henderson’s instructions to Nunez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 22, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Captain Jordan Henderson ordered Darwin Nunez away from marking Morgan Gibbs-White prior to Forest’s second half throw in, only for the midfielder to fire home in space to level the scoring at 2-2.

It was a move that baffled supporters, who were left wondering why the instruction was given and trying to work out what the plan was for Gibbs-White:

