It was eventful, but Liverpool got the job done against Nottingham Forest in an action-packed second half that yielded five goals.

The Reds picked up another valuable three points to steady the ship in an otherwise turbulent campaign and make it two successive wins.

Diogo Jota made it back-to-back braces after going 372 days without a Liverpool goal, before Mohamed Salah grabbed the decisive third goal to seal the victory.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

Neco Williams refuses to celebrate

After coming through the ranks and spending 13 years at Liverpool, Neco Williams declined the opportunity to make the most of his deflected equaliser on his return to Anfield.

It was an impressive display from the 22-year-old and his show of respect didn’t go unnoticed:

That’s straight class from Neco Williams that, scored a massive goal in his teams relegation fight and still doesn’t celebrate and holds his hands up as if to say sorry ?? he’s a good lad him — Mike Buckley (@MichaelBuckle17) April 22, 2023

Others weren’t so keen on the gesture, insisting that the right-back is entitled to display his emotions.

Players who don’t celebrate a goal against their old clubs (Neco Williams) They sold you and made plenty of money. Your current team pays you thousands a week. Stop pretending to be miserable after scoring a goal. — Khaya. (@Khaya__) April 22, 2023

Awoniyi shines

From one ex-Red to another, Taiwo Awoniyi gave Ibrahima Konate more work to do than perhaps any other forward this season.

Despite never making a first-team appearance for the Reds, the 25-year-old came back to try and haunt his old club once again, having scored the winner at the City Ground back in October.

Two of the player contests I enjoyed watching the most this season were Nunez vs Bella-Kotchap and Konate vs Awoniyi. Proper gladiatorial battles. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 22, 2023

That Awoniyi is a handful isn’t he. Not many strikers get the best of Ibou physically. — Chris (@Asterisk_LFC) April 22, 2023

Gerrard’s son is a leftie!

After walking out alongside Mohamed Salah before kickoff, Steven Gerrard’s son Lio got the opportunity to take a penalty during the half-time interval:

Lio Gerrard scores a penalty in front if the Kop at half-time as Steven Gerrard watches on. pic.twitter.com/ag8jDgJDc8 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) April 22, 2023

Lio was one of Liverpool’s mascots for the clash with Forest and with his dad watching on from the stands he didn’t disappoint in front of the Kop.

Fans were quick to spot that the former captain’s son is left-footed, just like his Egyptian hero!

A left footed Gerrard ????????? https://t.co/GZLozysmui — Thomas Kelleher (@tomkeller97) April 22, 2023

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's son Lio scores a penalty in front of the Kop at half-time #LFC #LIVNFO pic.twitter.com/2o6xRnYgTn — LiverpoolWorld (@_LiverpoolWorld) April 22, 2023

A big winner at half time

On the subject of penalties, there was a huge prize on the line for two fans at the break.

In a competition run by the club, a couple of lucky fans won the chance to take penalties in front of the Kop with £10,000 on the line.

50 supporters entered and two were successful in making it through to the sudden death final, one of which slotted the decisive penalty to leave with the jackpot.

Some penalties from that lad to win £10k at half time by the way. — SLDLRD (@DPSD37) April 22, 2023

10 grand for a couple of penalties is a serious half time prize. Reckon that’s what the 2% increase is for. Sign us up @LFC I recycle loads. — Rory Bond (@Rory_Bond) April 22, 2023

Henderson’s instructions to Nunez

Captain Jordan Henderson ordered Darwin Nunez away from marking Morgan Gibbs-White prior to Forest’s second half throw in, only for the midfielder to fire home in space to level the scoring at 2-2.

It was a move that baffled supporters, who were left wondering why the instruction was given and trying to work out what the plan was for Gibbs-White:

Henderson tells Nunez to stop marking Gibbs White, then Henderson leaves him free inside the box and he scores?

https://t.co/hF9aZDwU2V — MF GROGOOM ? (@MFGrogoom) April 22, 2023

Love Henderson but he does deserve to be criticized for this goal. He is massively at fault for Gibbs-White being unmarked. Either he needs to mark him himself or let Nunez stand where he stands. — Erik Bjorge (@bjorge_erik) April 22, 2023