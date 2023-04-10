Liverpool came from behind to snatch a late draw against Arsenal, but a series of missed chances meant the players weren’t satisfied with a point.

The Reds struggled to get out of the blocks and fell behind early, as Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus fired the Gunners to a 2-0 lead.

A Mohamed Salah strike shortly before the interval ignited Anfield, and Liverpool eventually wore Arsenal down late on with an equaliser courtesy of Roberto Firmino.

In an otherwise excellent display from the defender, Ibrahima Konate described his late opportunity to clinch all three points as a “big moment” that “wouldn’t go in.”

It was the only blemish in an otherwise man-of-the-match showing from the 23-year-old, who praised the “great personality” Liverpool showed to come from behind.

Various other players took to Instagram post-match, including Konate’s centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk, who detailed the “rollercoaster season” the side are experiencing.

Jordan Henderson took the opportunity to honour the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, sharing an image from the minute’s silence which took place prior to kickoff.

Despite the comeback, it was a frustrating afternoon for the Reds, who were left to bemoan a series of missed chances to take the spoils.

Salah missed a penalty shortly after the break and Aaron Ramsdale prevented a Darwin Nunez one-on-one from putting Liverpool level.

The result leaves the Reds with an almost-impossible task to qualify for next season’s Champions League, with Man United now 12 points clear of Liverpool in fourth place.