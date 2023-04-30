Jurgen Klopp has just added himself to Liverpool’s injury list, pulling his hamstring while celebrating the winning goal against Tottenham.

If there was any way to do it!

The manager, as ever, was ever-present on the touchline, living and breathing every kick and decision – for good and bad.

Gesticulating wildly, throwing himself to the floor and, finally, pulling his hamstring as he broke out into a run towards the fourth official after Diogo Jota scored the winner.

Klopp made it quite a few yards toward the tunnel before he pulled up and grabbed at his hamstring, in a move we’ve seen far too frequently when it comes to Liverpool.

But it did not stop him from reaching fourth official John Brooks and getting in his face, which left the boss with not only a yellow card but also a muscle injury.

“I’m not sure it’s a hamstring,” Klopp explained after Sunday’s win. “It could be an adductor as well. It’s painful.”

His injury likely spells at least a short break from his hobby of padel, a hybrid of squash and tennis – which he plays with his fellow coaches at the AXA Training Centre!

As for how he got the injury, the manager conceded to Sky Sports that his “celebration was unnecessary.”

But he then added to the continued drama with referee Paul Tierney by saying, “but what he [Tierney] said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not ok.”

“I have pain for the next few days, Mr Tierney not,” the manager added in his press conference.

Doubt we will ever know what was said but this is sure to rumble on, the Reds’ history with Tierney is now becoming an all-too-present sideshow whenever he oversees a Liverpool match.