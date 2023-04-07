Jurgen Klopp has revealed when he plans to include Luis Diaz in his squad again, while Thiago “might be” back against Arsenal this weekend.

Thiago and Diaz were both part of Thursday’s training session in Kirkby, with the pair ramping up their recovery from long-term hip and knee injuries.

That led supporters to speculate over their involvement in the visit of Arsenal on Sunday, with Klopp providing an update in his pre-match press conference.

“Luis and Thiago [are] training completely normal,” he told reporters.

“The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 percent for Leeds. It looks good, everything looks fine, but it was a long injury and we have to be careful.

“We probably will not involved him for Sunday.

“Thiago looks slightly different, was not out that long, trained now three, four times with the team and might be available.

“But we have to check how he feels today.”

Thursday brought the return of Virgil van Dijk after illness ruled him out of the trip to Chelsea, with Klopp adding that he is now “completely normal.”

Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota were all not spotted in the session at the AXA Training Centre, though there has been no update on their availability at this stage.

The likelihood is that they were simply absent as part of their recovery from the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, particularly for Gomez who started his first game in almost two months.

Naby Keita, meanwhile, has resumed light training, leaving Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay as the only long-term absentees.