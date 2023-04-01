★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson leads his side out before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool make the short trip down the M62 to face Man City as they look for three points in the race for top four. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Walker, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Perrone, Palmer, Bernardo

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur, Firmino, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks