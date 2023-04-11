Liverpool will once again come up against a new manager next month following the news that Leicester have appointed Dean Smith.

After facing the prospect of a dreaded ‘new manager bounce’ already in April, there will be another new face in the dugout when the Reds travel to the King Power Stadium later this season.

Bruno Saltor was placed in temporary charge prior to Liverpool’s 0-0 draw away at Chelsea and Leicester are now the latest to make a managerial switch as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Smith will be joined by John Terry as part of the Foxes’ new coaching team as they look to avoid relegation following seven defeats in their last eight league games.

The run has seen Leicester fall to 19th in the table, with ex-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers removed from his post after a 2-1 defeat to Smith’s former club Aston Villa.

Smith has experienced five defeats and two victories in seven managerial outings against the Reds during spells with Aston Villa and Norwich, with the two wins both coming by five-goal margins at Villa Park.

He took charge of a 7-2 thrashing of the Reds in October 2020 as well as a 5-0 triumph over Liverpool’s second-youngest XI in club history while the first team squad were in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool travel to Leicester on May 15 looking to close out a disappointing campaign by securing European football next season.

The Reds have lost their two previous trips to the King Power, with the last victory coming in a famous 4-0 win on Boxing Day during the title-winning season of 2019/20.