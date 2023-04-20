With a number of senior players set to leave Anfield on a free this summer, when are the current deals of each current first-team player up?

Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are the latest first-team members to commit their futures to the club, with all three now tied in until the summer of 2027.

January signing Cody Gakpo was handed a five-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the Reds earlier in the season, set to expire in 2028.

Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott have seen their roles within the squad take a step up this season, with both currently locked in for the next four seasons.

Here is the full overview of each Liverpool senior player’s contract expiry date.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 2027

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026

Adrian – 2023

Defenders

Joe Gomez – 2027

Calvin Ramsay – 2027

Andy Robertson – 2026

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Rhys Williams – 2026

Virgil van Dijk – 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025

Kostas Tsimikas – 2025

Nat Phillips – 2025

Joel Matip – 2024

Midfielders

Harvey Elliott – 2027

Curtis Jones – 2027

Stefan Bajcetic – 2027

Fabinho – 2026

Jordan Henderson – 2025

Thiago – 2024

Naby Keita – 2023

James Milner – 2023

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023

Arthur – 2023 (loan)

Forwards

Darwin Nunez – 2028

Cody Gakpo – 2028

Luis Diaz – 2027

Fabio Carvalho – 2027

Diogo Jota – 2027

Mohamed Salah – 2025

Roberto Firmino – 2023