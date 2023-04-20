With a number of senior players set to leave Anfield on a free this summer, when are the current deals of each current first-team player up?
Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are the latest first-team members to commit their futures to the club, with all three now tied in until the summer of 2027.
January signing Cody Gakpo was handed a five-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the Reds earlier in the season, set to expire in 2028.
Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott have seen their roles within the squad take a step up this season, with both currently locked in for the next four seasons.
Here is the full overview of each Liverpool senior player’s contract expiry date.
Goalkeepers
Alisson – 2027
Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026
Adrian – 2023
Defenders
Joe Gomez – 2027
Calvin Ramsay – 2027
Andy Robertson – 2026
Ibrahima Konate – 2026
Rhys Williams – 2026
Virgil van Dijk – 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025
Kostas Tsimikas – 2025
Nat Phillips – 2025
Joel Matip – 2024
Midfielders
Harvey Elliott – 2027
Curtis Jones – 2027
Stefan Bajcetic – 2027
Fabinho – 2026
Jordan Henderson – 2025
Thiago – 2024
Naby Keita – 2023
James Milner – 2023
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2023
Arthur – 2023 (loan)
Forwards
Darwin Nunez – 2028
Cody Gakpo – 2028
Luis Diaz – 2027
Fabio Carvalho – 2027
Diogo Jota – 2027
Mohamed Salah – 2025
Roberto Firmino – 2023
Fan Comments