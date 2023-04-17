Liverpool travel to Leeds looking for their first win in six matches, and the weekend brought some positive team news. So who is in and who is out?

With the Reds falling woefully adrift of fourth place, qualification for the Champions League is unlikely – but they are still fighting for a Europa League position.

Jurgen Klopp had both good and bad news as he spoke ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Yorkshire on Monday.

Luis Diaz is set to return to the matchday squad for the first time in six months, meaning he will have missed 31 games this season through injury.

Having come off the bench against Arsenal, Thiago is also expected to play a part. If he starts, it will be his first since February 4.

Unfortunately, Alisson and Ibrahmia Konate both missed sessions in the week – however, they were both pictured in training on Saturday.

Here is an update on Liverpool’s injury list ahead of their match vs. Leeds:

What Klopp said

Speaking on Friday, Klopp told reporters that Diaz “will be in the squad” against Leeds, praising his No. 23 as “a breath of fresh air”:

“Luis, he developed massively [while sidelined]. In that time his English is getting better, so he is really settled. “He was here every day, how it is with injured players and especially long-term injured players, they are even more at the training ground than all the others, so every day together with therapists and stuff like this. “He really matured again, he is much more comfortable than he was in the beginning with everything in a new country, so that’s really good and it will help him as well. “So, we are really happy to have him back.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Leeds

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur

Forwards: Diaz, Firmino, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho