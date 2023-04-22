Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield as the Reds seek to build on their big win over Leeds. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

After over a month without a win, Liverpool finally looked back to their best when they beat Leeds 6-1 in an impressive display at Elland Road on Monday.

This season has been a campaign full of false dawns, though, and Liverpool need to show they really have turned a corner.

Forest are without a win in 10 and provide the perfect opportunity for Jurgen Klopp‘s side to begin to pick up momentum ahead of the campaign’s last few games.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest is being shown live on the USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Premier League game live on the following channels worldwide:

