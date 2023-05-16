★ PREMIUM
Bobby’s singalong & Scouse power – 5 things fans loved from Leicester 0-3 Liverpool

Liverpool fans are in a joyous mood after the Reds made it seven wins in a row with a comfortable 3-0 victory away at Leicester.

The two Scousers stole the show as a brace from Curtis Jones and a stunning free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold were enough to send Liverpool home with the spoils and keep the valuable momentum that has built up.

It puts the Reds just a point behind both Man United and Newcastle having played one game more, keeping slim hopes of Champions League qualification for next season alive.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

 

An unremitting Firmino tribute

He may not have made the matchday squad but Roberto Firmino certainly felt the love from the travelling Kop on Monday night.

A 15-minute rendition of “Si Senor” was only brought to an end by Alexander-Arnold’s glorious second half strike and the Brazilian rightly lapped up the adulation after the final whistle.

There won’t be a dry eye in the house on Saturday!

 

Alisson impresses, as usual

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Firmino wasn’t the only Brazilian to be hailed by Reds’ supporters, with Alisson‘s complete goalkeeping performance also not going unnoticed.

The goalkeeper was forced to come out of his area on numerous occasions to clear danger and he made a series of big saves throughout the game.

“Well done again Ali! The paragon of consistency!” Abyss in TIA’s comments.

What a keeper!

 

Fist pumps from the manager

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Post-match fist pumps from the boss are always a sign of a satisfactory performance and he didn’t disappoint at the King Power.

Jurgen Klopp showed his appreciation for the incredible away support shown after the final whistle and his show of enthusiasm may have even got Gary Neville a little bit worried!

 

The Scousers combine

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorers Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) and Curtis Jones (R) celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After years of tasteless chants from Leicester supporters, goals from local lads to potentially consign the Foxes to Championship football next season made the three points that little bit sweeter.

Perhaps we ought to think about changing the lyrics to “the Scousers in our team” from now on!

 

A view from the home end

2R1WBJW Leicester, UK. 15th May, 2023. Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring their third goal during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

If you enjoyed Trent’s second half screamer, you might enjoy it even more with the backdrop of it sending Leicester supporters home!

One fan managed to capture the stunning set piece in all its glory, with a great view of the away end’s reaction as people in the home end decided they’d seen enough.

A perfect end to a great evening!

