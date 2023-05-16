Liverpool fans are in a joyous mood after the Reds made it seven wins in a row with a comfortable 3-0 victory away at Leicester.

The two Scousers stole the show as a brace from Curtis Jones and a stunning free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold were enough to send Liverpool home with the spoils and keep the valuable momentum that has built up.

It puts the Reds just a point behind both Man United and Newcastle having played one game more, keeping slim hopes of Champions League qualification for next season alive.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

An unremitting Firmino tribute

He may not have made the matchday squad but Roberto Firmino certainly felt the love from the travelling Kop on Monday night.

A 15-minute rendition of “Si Senor” was only brought to an end by Alexander-Arnold’s glorious second half strike and the Brazilian rightly lapped up the adulation after the final whistle.

That's some rendition of the Firmino song from the away end. Booming out around the King Power. He's guaranteed some farewell at Anfield on Saturday. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 15, 2023

Si Senor ??? pic.twitter.com/we6jj4UIEv — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 15, 2023

Bobby listening to the chant. Si Senor. ??? pic.twitter.com/1zbWy5iqax — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 15, 2023

There won’t be a dry eye in the house on Saturday!

Alisson impresses, as usual

Firmino wasn’t the only Brazilian to be hailed by Reds’ supporters, with Alisson‘s complete goalkeeping performance also not going unnoticed.

The goalkeeper was forced to come out of his area on numerous occasions to clear danger and he made a series of big saves throughout the game.

Alisson's better than Schmeichel. It's a hill I'll die on. Just about the most complete goalkeeper I've seen in my lifetime. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 15, 2023

Alisson Becker TM pic.twitter.com/Ji2v59nnMe — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) May 15, 2023

“Well done again Ali! The paragon of consistency!” Abyss in TIA’s comments.

Alisson's game by numbers vs. Leicester: 91% pass accuracy

48 touches

34 passes

8 ball recoveries

4 'keeper sweeper regains

4 saves made

2 clearances

1.24 goals prevented

1 clean sheet Look at his touch map. ?#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/PaxsupRZH6 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 15, 2023

What a keeper!

Fist pumps from the manager

Post-match fist pumps from the boss are always a sign of a satisfactory performance and he didn’t disappoint at the King Power.

Jurgen Klopp showed his appreciation for the incredible away support shown after the final whistle and his show of enthusiasm may have even got Gary Neville a little bit worried!

Gary Neville: "Newcastle and Manchester United still have a job to do – Jurgen Klopp is coming for you." (?? Sky Sports) #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/xyis6NCoqq — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 15, 2023

Klopp with the ??? in front of the away end. That performance certainly merited them. #LFC pic.twitter.com/h3DGuUXQIh — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 15, 2023

The Scousers combine

After years of tasteless chants from Leicester supporters, goals from local lads to potentially consign the Foxes to Championship football next season made the three points that little bit sweeter.

curtis jones after he heard the leicester fans sing god save the king and “feed the scousers” pic.twitter.com/wuRq5qirHi — jack (@_jackhy) May 15, 2023

‘Feed the scousers’ being sung. Scousers score to send them down. pic.twitter.com/fpxSEWBi6e — Pinder (@PINDERLFC94) May 15, 2023

Two scousers sending Leicester down after all these years of “feed the scousers” pic.twitter.com/MU5ZXh0Hmm — Adam Beattie (@beatts94) May 15, 2023

Scousers 3-0 Tories pic.twitter.com/DckFknBWUA — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 15, 2023

Scousers in our team ?? pic.twitter.com/FU3jo0JFHp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

Two Scousers on the scoresheet at Leicester (A)pic.twitter.com/t542VQTtUR — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 15, 2023

Perhaps we ought to think about changing the lyrics to “the Scousers in our team” from now on!

A view from the home end

If you enjoyed Trent’s second half screamer, you might enjoy it even more with the backdrop of it sending Leicester supporters home!

One fan managed to capture the stunning set piece in all its glory, with a great view of the away end’s reaction as people in the home end decided they’d seen enough.

A perfect end to a great evening!