Three months after knee surgery ruled him out for the remainder of the season, Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has now resumed light training.

In a debut campaign that brought just two appearances for the first team, Ramsay has seen his progress halted by persistent injuries.

A back issue discovered in pre-season forced him to wait four-and-a-half months for his senior debut, while in February he sustained a serious knee injury.

Liverpool opted to send their No. 22 for surgery, with Jurgen Klopp explaining soon after that it would see him miss the rest of the season.

“Even if he could come back a bit earlier, that makes no sense,” the manager said.

“Because now it’s really [time] to build the boy up physically and then have a new start when we go again.”

Ramsay looks on course to return in time for pre-season, then, with the Scot beginning light training as he ran around the pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday.

It is unlikely that he will be involved in full-contact training in the coming weeks, with Liverpool instead cautious over his recovery.

Nevertheless, the sight of Ramsay moving closer to a return to a big boost, with the 19-year-old hoping to make up for lost time ahead of next season.

In his only start for the club – in the 0-0 draw with Derby in the Carabao Cup in November – he gave a glimpse of the quality he can offer down the right flank.

A physical, attacking right-back, Ramsay also showed he has an eye for goal with three strikes in six appearances for Liverpool under-21s.

That included a goal against League One side Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy, as well as one in his final outing at any level as the young Reds lost to Hertha Berlin in February.

“He’s a great talent, a real talent, who had the most unlucky start possible,” Klopp said after Ramsay’s surgery.

“But in the end, when he finishes his career at 36, 37 or whatever, if he can say then that the most difficult year of his career was the first or the second, that’s absolutely OK.

“All the others [could be] better because we did the right things in the first two. That’s what we try to do now with him.”