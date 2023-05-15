Jurgen Klopp addressed the media after his side made it seven wins in a row with an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester.

Here are the 5 key points from the manager as he reflected on Liverpool’s performance…

Not perfect, but “really good”

The victory extends Liverpool’s winning run to seven straight games, but Klopp stopped short of describing it as a perfect night for his side.

The manager called it a “really good” display from the Reds when asked if the three points and clean sheet were enough to label it a flawless evening, saying “I would have loved to control it a bit better” when touching on the second half.

He has high standards for his players, and with good reason.

Praise for resurgent Jones

At the end of a season hampered by injuries, Curtis Jones has become a regular component of Liverpool’s midfield and the boss expressed his delight at the progress he has made in recent weeks.

Klopp cited injury issues as a reason for Jones’ somewhat staggered development at the club and went on to describe his counter-pressing and speed of play as “exceptional” when discussing his areas of recent improvement.

It was the ninth start in a row for the 22-year-old, with his brace prompting the manager to hail the midfielder’s “super” finishing.

Firmino has a “chance” for Aston Villa

It was an emotional night for Roberto Firmino after a 15-minute rendition of his song from the away supporters was heard loud and clear in the second half.

The Brazilian was unable to feature for the Reds as he continues his recovery from a muscle issue, but Klopp was delighted at the reception the forward received as he nears the end of his Liverpool career.

“That’s so cool” was the manager’s response to the travelling Kop’s second half show of appreciation for Firmino, before responding with “I think so” when asked if he could feature this weekend.

European qualification

The manager admitted that he “didn’t believe” Champions League qualification was possible “six or seven weeks ago” after his side secured European football for next season with the win over Leicester.

He reiterated his stance that the Reds must win “all of the games” in order to maintain any hopes of a top four finish and insisted that Liverpool’s job is to “keep the pressure” on Man United and Newcastle.

Just two games stand in the way of Liverpool and their European fate for 2023/24 and the manager is focused on doing all he can to have a chance.

Gakpo “eats football”

Klopp was full of praise for Cody Gakpo following his display at the King Power, saying that the forward is demonstrating maturity beyond his years with his recent performances.

“He eats football” were the manager’s words when talking about the manner in which the Dutchman absorbs information, continuing by saying that he “enjoys” the position he is playing in.

The boss continued: “He can play three or four positions in the system which is super helpful.”