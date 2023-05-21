★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Golden Samba, ‘Ribena for my men’ & Salah’s daughter scores again – 5 things we loved from LFC’s home finale

It was an emotional afternoon in the final Anfield outing of 2022/23 as we waved goodbye to four players who have won it all.

Liverpool’s impressive winning run came to a frustrating end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa to all but end hopes of Champions League qualification.

Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring minutes after Ollie Watkins failed to convert from the penalty spot, only for Roberto Firmino to sign off his Anfield career with an almost inevitable equaliser late on.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

 

Tributes for Milner

As the Kop said goodbye to perhaps the club’s greatest-ever free transfer, fans paid tribute with a quintessential piece of Scouse humour.

“Ribena for my men, we ride at dawn” were the words unveiled on a banner in reference to James Milner‘s famous post-match words after the Champions League semi-final victory over Roma in 2018.

The Anfield faithful were keen to acknowledge the departing midfielder on a day when Roberto Firmino was set to receive enormous adulation from the fans.

The vice-captain responded by signing a separate banner after the final whistle.

 

Klopp jokes about Gakpo’s stud marks

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo is kicked in the chest by Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, but no red card was awarded, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

To put it politely, it was an eventful afternoon for referee John Brooks.

Tyrone Mings was awarded with just a yellow card for a high tackle on Cody Gakpo, with fans noticing the forward’s battle scars from the incident.

Jurgen Klopp was able to see the funny side, saying of the challenge: “I was…I’m sure you saw Cody. He looks like he’s sponsored by a very famous brand.”

 

Salah’s daughter scores again

In what is becoming an annual occurrence, Mohamed Salah‘s daughter once again ran towards the Kop and put the ball in the back of the net as the players’ families made their way onto the pitch post-match.

The toddler is making a habit of scoring at Anfield and has now got more goals than a number of Liverpool players past and present!

 

Robbo holds Ox’s baby

Continuing on the offspring theme, Andy Robertson was seen holding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s baby as the midfielder came out for his guard of honour.

The heart-warming clip touched many Liverpool fans as Oxlade-Chamberlain said his goodbyes to Anfield.

 

A Golden Samba on Bobby’s never-ending lap

Firmino looked intent on soaking in every last moment of his final Anfield appearance as he stopped for autographs and photographs with hundreds of supporters after the match.

The forward was presented with the cult ‘Golden Samba’ award from the Kop as he said his goodbyes to Anfield through misty eyes.

Thanks for the memories Bobby, you will be missed.

