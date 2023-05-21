It was an emotional afternoon in the final Anfield outing of 2022/23 as we waved goodbye to four players who have won it all.

Liverpool’s impressive winning run came to a frustrating end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa to all but end hopes of Champions League qualification.

Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring minutes after Ollie Watkins failed to convert from the penalty spot, only for Roberto Firmino to sign off his Anfield career with an almost inevitable equaliser late on.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

Tributes for Milner

As the Kop said goodbye to perhaps the club’s greatest-ever free transfer, fans paid tribute with a quintessential piece of Scouse humour.

“Ribena for my men, we ride at dawn” were the words unveiled on a banner in reference to James Milner‘s famous post-match words after the Champions League semi-final victory over Roma in 2018.

The Anfield faithful were keen to acknowledge the departing midfielder on a day when Roberto Firmino was set to receive enormous adulation from the fans.

The vice-captain responded by signing a separate banner after the final whistle.

“Ribena for my men…we ride at dawn”? pic.twitter.com/wxYNrEkMBK — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 20, 2023

James Milner signing his banner on The Kop, boss ?? pic.twitter.com/NIXTcdU44o — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 20, 2023

Milner and Bobby banners on the Kop pic.twitter.com/pnUl3OF7iw — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 20, 2023

Klopp jokes about Gakpo’s stud marks

To put it politely, it was an eventful afternoon for referee John Brooks.

Tyrone Mings was awarded with just a yellow card for a high tackle on Cody Gakpo, with fans noticing the forward’s battle scars from the incident.

Jurgen Klopp was able to see the funny side, saying of the challenge: “I was…I’m sure you saw Cody. He looks like he’s sponsored by a very famous brand.”

Klopp on Mings decision “I was (surprised). I am not sure if you saw Cody, but he looks sponsored by a very famous brand (Adidas), — LFC for LIFE (@mrwedwards) May 20, 2023

Mings catches Gakpo very high with his studs ? Yellow card shown and unlikely to be upgraded because, well, refs — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 20, 2023

Worst refereeing performance we’ve seen in the Premier League this season: • No red card given for Mings karate kicking his studs into Gakpo

• No penalty given to Henderson after he got brought down in the box

• Gakpo equaliser ruled out due to “offside on Van Dijk”, despite… pic.twitter.com/spOsUfp8fE — ????? (@PrimeHendo) May 20, 2023

Never ever an offside and how Mings wasn’t sent of I’ll never know.

Even watched the game with a manc who said exactly the same yesterday

pic.twitter.com/ZjWzLKO8EN — KOP ICE (@kopice86) May 21, 2023

Salah’s daughter scores again

In what is becoming an annual occurrence, Mohamed Salah‘s daughter once again ran towards the Kop and put the ball in the back of the net as the players’ families made their way onto the pitch post-match.

The toddler is making a habit of scoring at Anfield and has now got more goals than a number of Liverpool players past and present!

For those of you not at the match, rest assured Mo Salah's daughter did continue her 100% record of the being the first kid to score in front of the Kop. — Justin (@juza_23) May 20, 2023

Salah's daughter playing like a boss pic.twitter.com/NLYlgEI4Oq — mia (@2lovenotes) May 20, 2023

Robbo holds Ox’s baby

Continuing on the offspring theme, Andy Robertson was seen holding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s baby as the midfielder came out for his guard of honour.

The heart-warming clip touched many Liverpool fans as Oxlade-Chamberlain said his goodbyes to Anfield.

Robbo holding Axel I'm dying https://t.co/aia6oO0PWS — bubble bob (@yungbobbay) May 20, 2023

A Golden Samba on Bobby’s never-ending lap

Firmino looked intent on soaking in every last moment of his final Anfield appearance as he stopped for autographs and photographs with hundreds of supporters after the match.

Roberto Firmino can't even leave the pitch. Liverpool is not a football team. It's a way of Life, It's a Family?? pic.twitter.com/vZQNbFR2Wc — Bryan (@young8moore) May 20, 2023

Roberto Firmino is simply refusing to go home until he has had a photo with or signed an autograph for everybody still inside Anfield pic.twitter.com/HjIYOKVGQB — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 20, 2023

?? ?? Bobby Firmino receives his 'Golden Samba' fans award in front of the Kop. pic.twitter.com/dgtb2XxniD — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 20, 2023

Bobby Firmino was emotional in front of the Kop, but still came over to give autographs and selfies. Going to miss him ? pic.twitter.com/g6XY9nXvwG — Nick Collins (@Nick___Collins) May 20, 2023

The forward was presented with the cult ‘Golden Samba’ award from the Kop as he said his goodbyes to Anfield through misty eyes.

Thanks for the memories Bobby, you will be missed.