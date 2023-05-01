Graeme Souness is leaving his role as a Sky Sports pundit after 15 years.

The 69-year-old joined the broadcaster in 2008 after a 22-year management career, but announced his departure on air after Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

He gained a reputation as straight-talking pundit, who often clashed with fellow studio guests, and admits he “owes a hundred apologies.”

The former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder said on the broadcaster’s Super Sunday programme: “I have to say, for me, I decided that football management wasn’t for me anymore.

“I had totally the wrong temperament for it and personality.

“I was given an opportunity to do this and it has been magnificent. It has just been the most fantastic time for me. I love football and I care for it and I worry about it going forward.

“But in Sky’s hands, it’s in safe hands and I think over the years we have treated the Premier League with great detail and I think we look after football very well.

“For me personally I have got the buzz of live football, coming to some fantastic games and some fantastic stadiums and witnessing some great events.

“I think I owe a hundred apologies but I haven’t got time for that to people that I may have said some harsh things.

“I think people at home want to see us not always agree, but it has been great and I am amongst friends.

“Nothing goes on forever, I have got lots of things coming up. It has been great, so thank you to everyone.”

Graeme Souness was one of the greatest players this country has ever seen, the same goes for him as a pundit!

I’ve never seen anyone else have his authority in a studio, you’ll be missed Souey ?? https://t.co/qInBAxbPah — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 30, 2023

When I went through serious mental health problems back in the autumn of 2017 and had to come off work . . . . . . one of the first people to ring me and see how I was doing was Graeme Souness. Hell of a player & pundit who wasn’t afraid to speak his mind & someone who cared. https://t.co/X9FCSqmw3R — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasTV) April 30, 2023

I loved working with Souey. I admit to being terrified at times & couldn’t really argue when he said “when we were winning everything”.

A leader, top, top pundit & great man https://t.co/EVUXCjVn5v — Ed Chamberlin (@chamberlinsport) April 30, 2023

What a game that was today and what a man Greame Souness is.

Had the privilege to meet him a few times and loved his company. I also forgive him for hammering me when he caught me doing Pilates on holiday — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 30, 2023

Always enjoyed watching him and listening to what he has to say on the game ? https://t.co/zkos25lFo7 — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) April 30, 2023

Souness becomes the second high-profile personality to leave Sky Sports this week, after Jeff Stelling announced his retirement from hosting Soccer Saturday.