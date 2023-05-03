Alisson kept up his push for the Premier League‘s Golden Glove with a shutout in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Fulham that left him “close to crying.”

Given the Reds’ struggles this season, it may surprise some that Alisson is currently third in the running for the Golden Glove.

The Brazilian is behind only David de Gea (15) and Nick Pope (13), with his 12 clean sheets equal to Arsenal‘s Aaron Ramsdale and more than fifth-placed Emi Martinez (11).

There were big saves as Liverpool held on for a fifth consecutive win, with Alisson twice denying countryman Carlos Vinicius, and he was overjoyed with his first shutout in six games.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the win, Klopp half-joked that his No. 1 was “close to crying,” such was the significance of his clean sheet.

“Alisson was close to crying with a clean sheet. It’s pretty rare for us this season!” he said.

“It’s very nice, especially for him.”

In his post-match press conference, the manager was asked if he felt Wednesday’s performance summed Alisson up as the most consistent player of the season.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” he replied.

“I’ve said it a couple of times: he was really touched that we got a clean sheet tonight, it’s that long ago.

“He kept a clean sheet for us, especially in that situation [with Carlos Vinicius].

“He is for sure the most consistent player we have this season. That’s actually not bad news, it’s good news.

“If we are not in great shape and the level of the goalie drops as well then we would have been completely lost.”

Klopp’s final point was reflected in a statistic via Squawka, with Alisson now having made more saves this season than in any previous Premier League campaign.

He has been required 100 times in this season’s top flight, which has largely come due to Liverpool conceding more chances than they typically would.

Liverpool have their goalkeeper to thank for still being in with a shout for a top-four finish this season, and it is perhaps no surprise, then, that Alisson‘s emotion shone through after a 1-0.