There was no shortage of confusion surrounding why Cody Gakpo‘s goal was determined to be offside, and Jurgen Klopp sought clarification from the ref.

The debate regarding the ruling on Gakpo’s goal continued into the next day after the Dutchman’s effort was ultimately ruled out after referee John Brooks consulted the VAR.

It was initially explained as an offside decision, with the Premier League having disclosed that the touch off Ezri Konsa was a “deflection,” and “not a deliberate play.”

That view is not shared by Klopp nor many others, and the manager sought out the official following the final whistle as from his position in the stands, it was a “deliberate action” from Konsa.

“I asked the ref why the offside goal was an offside goal because offside situations should be clear,” Klopp told reporters at Anfield.

The question I have for the referee (or anyone else who says Cody’s goal was correctly ruled out) is this – if you don’t think Konsa played the ball deliberately what the fuck do you think he was doing with his left leg here? pic.twitter.com/laIF3gLqNJ — Simon (@bitginger) May 20, 2023

“He explained it to me. He said, ‘this is a subjective decision’. He thinks it is not a deliberate action from the defender, I think it is.

“I think the VAR was not sure so he maybe thought it was possible, but in the end subjective decisions – what can you argue about that? He made it and that’s it.”

It is another example of how murky the waters are with offside rulings, and there’s little doubt that another set of officials could have viewed the situation differently.

Konsa does appear to make a concerted effort to slow down and move his trailing leg after Luis Diaz headed the ball back towards the centre of the box, with the ball then sent in Virgil van Dijk‘s direction.

This is one example where having the audio released between the ref and VAR would be worthwhile, especially after what was another frustrating performance from an official.

Klopp’s position in the stands – due to serving his touchline ban – ensured he was not involved in any flashpoints with any one of the puzzling decisions.

That included Tyrone Mings’ yellow card challenge which left Gakpo ‘branded’ by studs to his chest – the VAR monitor was never consulted.

“Looks like he’s sponsored by a brand, three massive [cuts],” Klopp said of Gakpo’s chest, but, thankfully, he was fit to see out the 90 minutes – just without a goal to his name!